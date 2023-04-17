Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.43 in relation to its previous close of 11.89. However, the company has experienced a 12.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/22 that Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is 2.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBR is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is $12.92, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for PBR is 4.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On April 17, 2023, PBR’s average trading volume was 22.58M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR stock saw an increase of 12.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.84% and a quarterly increase of 10.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.90% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $12.30, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PBR Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +12.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.60. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 13.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 47.70, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.