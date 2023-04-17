Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PEAR is $1.00, which is $4.18 above the current price. The public float for PEAR is 115.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEAR on April 17, 2023 was 6.15M shares.

PEAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) has plunged by -39.24 when compared to previous closing price of 0.12, but the company has seen a -68.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PEAR’s Market Performance

PEAR’s stock has fallen by -68.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -87.90% and a quarterly drop of -94.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 32.49% for Pear Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -71.57% for PEAR’s stock, with a -95.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PEAR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

PEAR Trading at -89.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.14%, as shares sank -87.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAR fell by -68.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2272. In addition, Pear Therapeutics Inc. saw -93.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEAR starting from 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who sale 16,544,113 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Apr 10. After this action, 5AM Partners IV, LLC now owns 0 shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,985,294 using the latest closing price.

McCann Corey, the President and CEO of Pear Therapeutics Inc., sale 34,731 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that McCann Corey is holding 8,210,834 shares at $39,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-971.72 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pear Therapeutics Inc. stands at -594.70. Equity return is now at value -130.50, with -57.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.