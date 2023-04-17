PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is 36.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is $99.02, which is $23.92 above the current market price. The public float for PYPL is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On April 17, 2023, PYPL’s average trading volume was 12.72M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PYPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has jumped by 1.34 compared to previous close of 75.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PYPL’s Market Performance

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has seen a 2.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.54% gain in the past month and a -4.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.08% for PYPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYPL

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYPL reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PYPL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Sector Weight” to PYPL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

PYPL Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL rose by +2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.35. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw 7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, the of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.