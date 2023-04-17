Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is 3.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OSTK is $34.42, which is $15.45 above the current price. The public float for OSTK is 44.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OSTK on April 17, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OSTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) has jumped by 3.10 compared to previous close of 18.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Retail Woes Continue as Overstock.com Posts Surprise Loss

OSTK’s Market Performance

OSTK’s stock has risen by 0.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.24% and a quarterly drop of -11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for Overstock.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for OSTK’s stock, with a -20.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSTK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OSTK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OSTK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $23 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSTK reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OSTK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

OSTK Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.49. In addition, Overstock.com Inc. saw -2.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from Nickle Eric Glen, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.19 back on Mar 13. After this action, Nickle Eric Glen now owns 15,434 shares of Overstock.com Inc., valued at $34,380 using the latest closing price.

Corbus Barclay F, the Director of Overstock.com Inc., sale 2,334 shares at $21.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Corbus Barclay F is holding 50,273 shares at $49,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc. stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.