Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLLI is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLLI is $64.80, which is $4.63 above the current price. The public float for OLLI is 57.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLLI on April 17, 2023 was 954.16K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has jumped by 4.42 compared to previous close of 57.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI’s stock has risen by 1.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.04% and a quarterly rise of 11.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for OLLI’s stock, with a 5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $66 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLLI reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for OLLI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Accumulate” to OLLI, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

OLLI Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.66. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 28.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from HENDRICKSON THOMAS, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $58.52 back on Mar 24. After this action, HENDRICKSON THOMAS now owns 610 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $175,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.63. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.