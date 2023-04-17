Home  »  Companies   »  Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Re...

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is $15.00, which is $12.3 above the current market price. The public float for OBLG is 1.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OBLG on April 17, 2023 was 106.80K shares.

OBLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) has surged by 74.19 when compared to previous closing price of 1.55, but the company has seen a 69.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OBLG’s Market Performance

OBLG’s stock has risen by 69.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 75.32% and a quarterly rise of 17.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.97% for Oblong Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 78.54% for OBLG’s stock, with a -12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OBLG Trading at 36.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.11%, as shares surge +86.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG rose by +69.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5700. In addition, Oblong Inc. saw 53.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -160.06 for the present operating margin
  • -6.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc. stands at -400.68. Equity return is now at value -212.70, with -169.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oblong Inc. (OBLG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

