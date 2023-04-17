NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has seen a 17.43% increase in the past week, with a 16.66% gain in the past month, and a 4.57% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.25% for NRBO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.53% for NRBO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -87.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NRBO is at -0.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NRBO is $6.00, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for NRBO is 6.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume for NRBO on April 17, 2023 was 714.94K shares.

NRBO stock's latest price update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)’s stock price has soared by 10.27 in relation to previous closing price of 0.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at 12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO rose by +18.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7027. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -115.30, with -86.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.