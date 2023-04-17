Navigating the Volatility of Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) Stock

The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has gone up by 4.12% for the week, with a 5.04% rise in the past month and a -0.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.22% for WY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.95% for WY stock, with a simple moving average of -1.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is above average at 12.33x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is $36.80, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 725.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WY on April 17, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

WY) stock’s latest price update

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.32relation to previous closing price of 31.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $35 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WY reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for WY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

WY Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.68. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Stockfish Devin W, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Stockfish Devin W now owns 567,381 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $64,800 using the latest closing price.

Monaco Albert, the Director of Weyerhaeuser Company, purchase 3,500 shares at $38.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Monaco Albert is holding 30,746 shares at $135,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.