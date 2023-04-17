Navigating the Volatility of Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) Stock

In the past week, GNS stock has gone up by 0.84%, with a monthly decline of -61.90% and a quarterly surge of 189.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.69% for Genius Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.94% for GNS’s stock, with a -56.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Group Limited (GNS) is $19.25, which is $13.6 above the current market price. The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNS on April 17, 2023 was 21.75M shares.

The stock of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) has increased by 3.45 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GNS Trading at -66.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.62%, as shares sank -58.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6535. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 263.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.16 for the present operating margin

+21.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -36.49. The total capital return value is set at -14.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.54.

Based on Genius Group Limited (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.21. Total debt to assets is 14.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.