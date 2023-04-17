Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, MOBQ stock has gone up by 22.24%, with a monthly gain of 3.90% and a quarterly plunge of -65.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.91% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.30% for MOBQ’s stock, with a -78.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MOBQ is $5.30, The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume for MOBQ on April 17, 2023 was 950.53K shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) has jumped by 9.66 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOBQ Trading at -28.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.94%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +22.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1838. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -61.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-176.18 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. stands at -193.47. Equity return is now at value 423.40, with -183.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.