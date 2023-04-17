Home  »  Business   »  Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Stock: A Look at the...

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is $13.00, The public float for MCOM is 4.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCOM on April 17, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

MCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) has increased by 3.06 when compared to last closing price of 1.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCOM’s Market Performance

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has seen a -26.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -74.34% decline in the past month and a -77.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.89% for MCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -60.77% for MCOM’s stock, with a -91.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCOM Trading at -74.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -72.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCOM fell by -25.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.8623. In addition, Micromobility.com Inc. saw -75.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -399.27 for the present operating margin
  • -172.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micromobility.com Inc. stands at -528.21. Equity return is now at value 238.40, with -229.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

