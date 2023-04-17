Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)’s stock price has plunge by -40.20relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -46.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MMAT is at 2.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MMAT is $1.67, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 267.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.13% of that float. The average trading volume for MMAT on April 17, 2023 was 8.17M shares.

MMAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has seen a -46.20% decrease in the past week, with a -56.73% drop in the past month, and a -78.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.62% for MMAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -49.33% for MMAT stock, with a simple moving average of -76.44% for the last 200 days.

MMAT Trading at -62.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -53.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -46.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4377. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -80.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from RICE KENNETH L JR, who sale 18,454 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 13. After this action, RICE KENNETH L JR now owns 21,103 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $11,626 using the latest closing price.

Waldern Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Meta Materials Inc., sale 17,372 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Waldern Jonathan is holding 14,274 shares at $10,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.