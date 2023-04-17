Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.80 in relation to its previous close of 51.24. However, the company has experienced a 2.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/22 that Advent to Buy Maxar Technologies for About $4 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) is $53.00, which is -$8.17 below the current market price. The public float for MAXR is 72.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAXR on April 17, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

MAXR’s Market Performance

MAXR’s stock has seen a 2.66% increase for the week, with a 3.53% rise in the past month and a 2.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.56% for Maxar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.39% for MAXR’s stock, with a 50.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAXR reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for MAXR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MAXR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

MAXR Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.06. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw 1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAXR starting from ZAHLER ERIC J, who sale 10,060 shares at the price of $50.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, ZAHLER ERIC J now owns 21,178 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $511,049 using the latest closing price.

ZAHLER ERIC J, the Director of Maxar Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $50.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that ZAHLER ERIC J is holding 31,238 shares at $254,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.18 for the present operating margin

+27.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at -9.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.08. Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), the company’s capital structure generated 170.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.99. Total debt to assets is 51.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.