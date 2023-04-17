Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is above average at 13.62x. The 36-month beta value for MMP is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMP is $57.93, which is $1.5 above than the current price. The public float for MMP is 200.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume of MMP on April 17, 2023 was 847.66K shares.

MMP) stock’s latest price update

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.21 in relation to its previous close of 56.00. However, the company has experienced a 3.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MMP’s Market Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has seen a 3.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.57% gain in the past month and a 6.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for MMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.72% for MMP’s stock, with a 9.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MMP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MMP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMP reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for MMP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MMP, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MMP Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.77. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.59 for the present operating margin

+40.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +25.60. The total capital return value is set at 16.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.32. Equity return is now at value 59.20, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), the company’s capital structure generated 306.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.40. Total debt to assets is 66.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.