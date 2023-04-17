LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 0.16, however, the company has experienced a 21.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LGMK is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LGMK is $3.50, The public float for LGMK is 8.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.31% of that float. The average trading volume for LGMK on April 17, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK’s stock has seen a 21.46% increase for the week, with a 13.21% rise in the past month and a -62.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.98% for LogicMark Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.98% for LGMK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -76.71% for the last 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.01%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +21.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1469. In addition, LogicMark Inc. saw -64.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGMK starting from Curtis Robert Arthur, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jun 22. After this action, Curtis Robert Arthur now owns 27,645 shares of LogicMark Inc., valued at $11,460 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.82 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc. stands at -58.11. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.