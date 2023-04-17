Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.45 in relation to its previous close of 0.42. However, the company has experienced a 26.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LPTX is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LPTX is $2.50, which is $2.11 above the current price. The public float for LPTX is 82.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LPTX on April 17, 2023 was 740.83K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen a 26.74% increase in the past week, with a -4.87% drop in the past month, and a -26.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.43% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.75% for LPTX stock, with a simple moving average of -50.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $6 based on the research report published on October 04th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPTX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LPTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPTX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

LPTX Trading at -17.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.91%, as shares sank -10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +26.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3343. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw -12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -70.30, with -61.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.