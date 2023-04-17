Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 258.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is $111.00, which is $22.33 above the current market price. The public float for LNTH is 67.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. On April 17, 2023, LNTH’s average trading volume was 1.00M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LNTH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) has increased by 1.59 when compared to last closing price of 87.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH’s stock has risen by 6.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.07% and a quarterly rise of 72.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.15% for LNTH’s stock, with a 30.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $120 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LNTH Trading at 22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.48. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 74.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Montagut Etienne, who sale 3,684 shares at the price of $82.09 back on Apr 03. After this action, Montagut Etienne now owns 69,372 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $302,420 using the latest closing price.

Heino Mary Anne, the CEO of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 44,484 shares at $80.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Heino Mary Anne is holding 419,397 shares at $3,592,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.58 for the present operating margin

+62.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at +3.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.35. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 44.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.