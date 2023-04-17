KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) is $5.49, The public float for KWE is 0.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KWE on April 17, 2023 was 19.88K shares.

KWE) stock’s latest price update

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KWE)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.88 in comparison to its previous close of 2.61, however, the company has experienced a 26.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KWE’s Market Performance

KWE’s stock has risen by 26.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.36% and a quarterly drop of -6.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.13% for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.70% for KWE’s stock, with a -53.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KWE Trading at 16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.60%, as shares surge +54.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KWE rose by +45.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. saw 13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1398.62 for the present operating margin

-19.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for KWESST Micro Systems Inc. stands at -1458.08. The total capital return value is set at -251.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -366.88. Equity return is now at value -344.40, with -100.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (KWE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.