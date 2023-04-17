Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s (KRBP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has gone up by 113.12% for the week, with a 61.23% rise in the past month and a 8.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.67% for KRBP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 76.23% for KRBP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRBP is 0.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRBP on April 17, 2023 was 142.81K shares.

KRBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) has jumped by 46.04 compared to previous close of 4.67. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 113.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRBP Trading at 46.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.74%, as shares surge +30.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRBP rose by +79.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. saw 25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRBP

The total capital return value is set at -127.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -133.45. Equity return is now at value -238.10, with -158.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.