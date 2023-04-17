KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Faces 3.96% Weekly Volatility

The stock of KeyCorp (KEY) has gone up by 1.51% for the week, with a 2.89% rise in the past month and a -34.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.29% for KEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for KEY’s stock, with a -29.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is above average at 6.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KeyCorp (KEY) is $15.50, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 921.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEY on April 17, 2023 was 21.59M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has plunged by -1.63 when compared to previous closing price of 12.29, but the company has seen a 1.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to KEY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

KEY Trading at -22.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.10. In addition, KeyCorp saw -30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from GILLIS RUTH ANN M, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Mar 14. After this action, GILLIS RUTH ANN M now owns 42,961 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $25,900 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 45,000 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 119,121 shares at $701,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.