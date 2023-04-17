Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has gone down by -9.89% for the week, with a -28.38% drop in the past month and a -46.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.51% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.16% for HYLN’s stock, with a -45.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for HYLN is 122.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.30% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HYLN was 1.35M shares.

HYLN) stock’s latest price update

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.81 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

HYLN Trading at -35.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -24.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9285. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -29.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.