HP Inc. (HPQ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is 11.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HPQ is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HP Inc. (HPQ) is $28.71, which is -$0.38 below the current market price. The public float for HPQ is 970.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. On April 17, 2023, HPQ’s average trading volume was 6.25M shares.

The stock price of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has dropped by -0.27 compared to previous close of 29.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that HP Posts Mixed Results as Weak PC Sales Take a Toll

HPQ’s Market Performance

HP Inc. (HPQ) has seen a 1.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.65% gain in the past month and a 4.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for HPQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.56% for HPQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to HPQ, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

HPQ Trading at 2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.87. In addition, HP Inc. saw 10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from LORES ENRIQUE, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $29.51 back on Apr 03. After this action, LORES ENRIQUE now owns 766,268 shares of HP Inc., valued at $1,121,380 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $29.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 43,106 shares at $122,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+18.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for HP Inc. stands at +5.16. The total capital return value is set at 54.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.41. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HP Inc. (HPQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.