Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Stock Observes 41.24% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, HMY stock has gone up by 1.10%, with a monthly gain of 27.15% and a quarterly surge of 14.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.68% for HMY’s stock, with a 41.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HMY is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HMY is $3.59, which is -$1.98 below the current price. The public float for HMY is 434.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HMY on April 17, 2023 was 4.16M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.75 in relation to its previous close of 4.72. However, the company has experienced a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HMY Trading at 27.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +31.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.23 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at 23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 10.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.