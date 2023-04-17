GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GSIT on April 17, 2023 was 79.91K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.66 in comparison to its previous close of 2.18, however, the company has experienced a -10.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSIT’s Market Performance

GSIT’s stock has fallen by -10.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.81% and a quarterly drop of -9.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.01% for GSI Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.95% for GSIT’s stock, with a -26.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSIT

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSIT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for GSIT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2010.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GSIT, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on February 06th of the previous year.

GSIT Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.33%, as shares surge +20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.71. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 3.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSIT starting from Lu Ruey-Lin, who purchase 5,051 shares at the price of $3.55 back on May 25. After this action, Lu Ruey-Lin now owns 52,500 shares of GSI Technology Inc., valued at $17,946 using the latest closing price.

Cholawsky Elizabeth, the Director of GSI Technology Inc., purchase 1,350 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Cholawsky Elizabeth is holding 1,350 shares at $4,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.72 for the present operating margin

+55.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSI Technology Inc. stands at -49.03. The total capital return value is set at -22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.26. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 1.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.