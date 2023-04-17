Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GGAL is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GGAL is $19.76, which is -$1.8 below the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 90.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume for GGAL on April 17, 2023 was 737.59K shares.

GGAL) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 12.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GGAL’s Market Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has experienced a 16.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.47% rise in the past month, and a -0.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.03% for GGAL’s stock, with a 36.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL rose by +16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.26. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. saw 31.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.