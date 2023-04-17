GlucoTrack Inc.’s (GCTK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GCTK stock has gone down by -16.81%, with a monthly gain of 130.23% and a quarterly plunge of -30.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 74.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 55.02% for GlucoTrack Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.55% for GCTK’s stock, with a -47.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 10.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of GCTK was 2.73M shares.

The stock price of GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) has dropped by -27.74 compared to previous close of 1.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GCTK Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 55.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 74.06%, as shares surge +153.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK fell by -16.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8444. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc. saw -29.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

Equity return is now at value -161.20, with -113.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.