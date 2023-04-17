Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 4.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GGB is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is $6.69, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for GGB is 580.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On April 17, 2023, GGB’s average trading volume was 8.67M shares.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB)’s stock price has soared by 1.34 in relation to previous closing price of 5.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GGB’s Market Performance

GGB’s stock has risen by 12.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.16% and a quarterly drop of -12.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for Gerdau S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.65% for GGB’s stock, with a 8.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GGB reach a price target of $6.10. The rating they have provided for GGB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

GGB Trading at 4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +12.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Gerdau S.A. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.10 for the present operating margin

+22.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gerdau S.A. stands at +13.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 15.10 for asset returns.

Based on Gerdau S.A. (GGB), the company’s capital structure generated 29.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.82. Total debt to assets is 18.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.