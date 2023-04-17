Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has gone up by 4.63% for the week, with a 18.79% rise in the past month and a 30.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.62% for FMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.99% for FMS’s stock, with a 29.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Right Now?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.03x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) by analysts is $17.85, which is -$0.99 below the current market price. The public float for FMS is 586.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of FMS was 961.30K shares.

FMS) stock’s latest price update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.87 compared to its previous closing price of 22.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FMS reach a price target of $11.70, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for FMS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

FMS Trading at 15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +20.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS rose by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.15. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw 42.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.