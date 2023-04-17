First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is 1.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRC is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Republic Bank (FRC) is $61.75, which is $40.18 above the current market price. The public float for FRC is 181.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.10% of that float. On April 17, 2023, FRC’s average trading volume was 33.84M shares.

FRC stock's latest price update

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)'s stock price has plunge by -3.60% in relation to previous closing price of 13.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/23 that First Republic Suspends Dividend on Preferred Stock

FRC’s Market Performance

First Republic Bank (FRC) has seen a -6.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -57.89% decline in the past month and a -89.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.85% for FRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.77% for FRC stock, with a simple moving average of -89.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

FRC Trading at -82.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -61.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRC fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.16. In addition, First Republic Bank saw -89.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Republic Bank stands at +24.63. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on First Republic Bank (FRC), the company’s capital structure generated 96.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.10. Total debt to assets is 7.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Republic Bank (FRC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.