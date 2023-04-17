Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Inpixon’s (INPX) Stock

The stock of Inpixon (INPX) has seen a 173.78% increase in the past week, with a 115.91% gain in the past month, and a -47.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 51.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.93% for INPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 153.45% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -81.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INPX is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 17.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of INPX on April 17, 2023 was 4.95M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has surged by 31.94 when compared to previous closing price of 0.72, but the company has seen a 173.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INPX Trading at 25.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 51.91%, as shares surge +137.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +173.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4023. In addition, Inpixon saw -44.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -204.40, with -95.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Inpixon (INPX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.