EHang Holdings Limited (EH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is $31.42, which is -$6.95 below the current market price. The public float for EH is 36.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EH on April 17, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EH) stock’s latest price update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s stock price has soared by 8.69 in relation to previous closing price of 10.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EH’s Market Performance

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has experienced a 14.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.90% rise in the past month, and a -31.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for EH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.69% for EH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +27.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+65.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -745.63. Equity return is now at value -159.30, with -65.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.