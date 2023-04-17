e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has soared by 3.45 in relation to previous closing price of 87.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that E.l.f. Beauty Posts Another Beat and a Raise. The Stock Surges.

Is It Worth Investing in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) Right Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ELF is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ELF is $79.00, which is -$10.24 below the current market price. The public float for ELF is 50.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume for ELF on April 17, 2023 was 877.97K shares.

ELF’s Market Performance

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a 10.81% increase in the past week, with a 22.92% rise in the past month, and a 80.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.28% for ELF’s stock, with a 74.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $100 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $63. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELF, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ELF Trading at 20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +21.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +10.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +215.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.36. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 63.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 39,740 shares at the price of $80.13 back on Apr 05. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 286,964 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $3,184,357 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 16,664 shares at $80.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 314,005 shares at $1,334,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.31. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 37.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.25. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.