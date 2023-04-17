E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EJH is 23.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EJH on April 17, 2023 was 418.48K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EJH) stock’s latest price update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. However, the company has seen a fall of -33.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EJH’s Market Performance

EJH’s stock has fallen by -33.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -53.93% and a quarterly drop of -85.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.07% for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.06% for EJH’s stock, with a -96.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EJH Trading at -66.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.76%, as shares sank -52.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -33.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9497. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -86.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.