Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Stock Records -14.72% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has gone up by 0.24% for the week, with a 1.63% rise in the past month and a -14.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for DAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for DAL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Right Now?

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is $51.00, which is $17.79 above the current market price. The public float for DAL is 640.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAL on April 17, 2023 was 10.06M shares.

DAL) stock’s latest price update

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL)’s stock price has plunge by 1.20relation to previous closing price of 33.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/13/23 that Delta Reports Quarterly Loss, Projects Strong Summer Travel

Analysts’ Opinion of DAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for DAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to DAL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DAL Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAL rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.42. In addition, Delta Air Lines Inc. saw 2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAL starting from Smith Joanne D, who sale 4,846 shares at the price of $38.43 back on Feb 28. After this action, Smith Joanne D now owns 115,295 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc., valued at $186,232 using the latest closing price.

HAUENSTEIN GLEN W, the President of Delta Air Lines Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $37.87 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that HAUENSTEIN GLEN W is holding 278,712 shares at $189,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.99 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.75. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), the company’s capital structure generated 465.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.30. Total debt to assets is 38.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.