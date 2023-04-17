CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s (CBAY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CBAY stock has gone up by 3.67%, with a monthly gain of 2.08% and a quarterly surge of 43.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for CBAY’s stock, with a 77.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) by analysts is $13.50, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.93% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CBAY was 1.75M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) has jumped by 4.71 compared to previous close of 8.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBAY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

CBAY Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.86. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 48.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from KIM DENNIS D, who sale 100 shares at the price of $8.98 back on Mar 28. After this action, KIM DENNIS D now owns 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $898 using the latest closing price.

Shah Sujal, the Chief Executive Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., purchase 51,301 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Shah Sujal is holding 171,301 shares at $100,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -148.20, with -62.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.