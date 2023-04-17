Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) by analysts is $38.00, which is $17.32 above the current market price. The public float for CUTR is 19.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.84% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CUTR was 648.80K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CUTR) stock’s latest price update

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR)’s stock price has soared by 4.42 in relation to previous closing price of 21.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CUTR’s Market Performance

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a -4.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.47% decline in the past month and a -22.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.34% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.48% for CUTR’s stock, with a -44.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to CUTR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

CUTR Trading at -24.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.49%, as shares sank -19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.24. In addition, Cutera Inc. saw -49.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Mowry David H, who purchase 996 shares at the price of $50.12 back on May 13. After this action, Mowry David H now owns 131,779 shares of Cutera Inc., valued at $49,920 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.73 for the present operating margin

+55.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc. stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.66. Equity return is now at value -489.00, with -20.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.