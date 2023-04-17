CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is $78.54, which is $30.07 above the current market price. The public float for CRSP is 77.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on April 17, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.65 compared to its previous closing price of 50.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/20/21 that Vertex Is Buying Majority Rights to Gene-Editing Therapy From CRISPR Therapeutics

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP’s stock has risen by 20.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.32% and a quarterly rise of 8.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.07% for CRSP’s stock, with a -6.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $72 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Bryan Garnier gave a rating of “Buy” to CRSP, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

CRSP Trading at 13.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +19.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.51. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 33.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $44.46 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,111,504 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $48.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 375,988 shares at $1,206,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56190.40 for the present operating margin

-11120.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -54271.70. The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 10.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,991.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.