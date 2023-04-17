Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) by analysts is $1.61, which is $3.22 above the current market price. The public float for CS is 3.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CS was 47.89M shares.

CS) stock’s latest price update

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.05 in relation to its previous close of 0.95. However, the company has experienced a 8.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/21/23 that Stocks Extend Relief Rally as Attention Pivots to the Fed

CS’s Market Performance

CS’s stock has risen by 8.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -55.56% and a quarterly drop of -72.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Credit Suisse Group AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for CS’s stock, with a -74.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CS Trading at -57.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -55.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CS rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9523. In addition, Credit Suisse Group AG saw -68.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Credit Suisse Group AG stands at -34.26. The total capital return value is set at -1.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.99. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), the company’s capital structure generated 459.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.12. Total debt to assets is 39.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 292.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.