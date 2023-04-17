Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a 7.42% increase in the past week, with a 22.58% gain in the past month, and a 12.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for CIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.32% for CIG’s stock, with a 20.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is above average at 6.53x. The 36-month beta value for CIG is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CIG is $2.14, which is -$0.02 below than the current price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume of CIG on April 17, 2023 was 4.57M shares.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)'s stock price has declined by -1.20% in relation to previous closing price of 2.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIG Trading at 19.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +21.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG rose by +7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.