Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has increased by 1.39 compared to its previous closing price of 68.95. However, the company has seen a 13.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/23 that Crypto Faces Reckoning as SEC Preps Action Against Coinbase

Is It Worth Investing in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $71.50, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 175.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COIN on April 17, 2023 was 20.15M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN stock saw an increase of 13.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.44% and a quarterly increase of 47.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for COIN’s stock, with a 14.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $36 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to COIN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

COIN Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN rose by +13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.97. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 97.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,730 shares at the price of $62.58 back on Apr 10. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $1,860,444 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 29,730 shares at $62.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $1,868,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.