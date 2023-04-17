CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CNSP stock has gone up by 213.29%, with a monthly gain of 89.52% and a quarterly plunge of -5.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 93.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 35.08% for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 145.08% for CNSP stock, with a simple moving average of -47.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNSP is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNSP is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 1.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSP on April 17, 2023 was 282.79K shares.

CNSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) has increased by 243.07 when compared to last closing price of 0.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 213.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CNSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

CNSP Trading at 63.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 35.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 93.64%, as shares surge +99.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +213.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0200. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Climaco John M, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Apr 12. After this action, Climaco John M now owns 45,010 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $10,408 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -119.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.