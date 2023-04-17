ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) has increased by 1.99 when compared to last closing price of 8.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHPT is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is $17.32, which is $9.16 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 327.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.34% of that float. On April 17, 2023, CHPT’s average trading volume was 9.05M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT’s stock has seen a -5.11% decrease for the week, with a -5.83% drop in the past month and a -23.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.24% for CHPT’s stock, with a -31.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

CHPT Trading at -18.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares sank -6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 14,476 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Mar 21. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 1,086,469 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $136,074 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Michael D, the of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 9,535 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Hughes Michael D is holding 933,894 shares at $89,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.34. Equity return is now at value -89.00, with -32.80 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.11. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.