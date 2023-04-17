Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) by analysts is $79.50, which is $28.18 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On April 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CTLT was 2.21M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)’s stock price has plunge by -26.84relation to previous closing price of 63.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -28.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTLT’s Market Performance

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a -28.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.68% decline in the past month and a -6.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.65% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.08% for CTLT’s stock, with a -35.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTLT reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for CTLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CTLT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

CTLT Trading at -30.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -34.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -28.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.07. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 2.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Hopson Ricky, who sale 643 shares at the price of $49.36 back on Jan 23. After this action, Hopson Ricky now owns 16,452 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $31,738 using the latest closing price.

Boerman Manja, the Pres. BioModalities Division of Catalent Inc., sale 780 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Boerman Manja is holding 15,860 shares at $40,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.28. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.