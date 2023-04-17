C3.ai Inc. (AI) Stock Sees a-1.79 Decrease

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has gone down by -4.16% for the week, with a 4.99% rise in the past month and a 81.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.87% for AI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.90% for AI stock, with a simple moving average of 26.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AI is $20.33, which is -$1.56 below than the current price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.30% of that float. The average trading volume of AI on April 17, 2023 was 25.84M shares.

AI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) has decreased by -1.79 when compared to last closing price of 22.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that C3.ai Stock Rallies on Strong Results, Guidance Boost

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

AI Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.56. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 95.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Mar 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 209,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $720,960 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 553 shares at $25.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 341,409 shares at $14,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.59 for the present operating margin

+74.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -75.99. The total capital return value is set at -18.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.47. Equity return is now at value -27.10, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc. (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.99. Total debt to assets is 2.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.99.

Conclusion

In summary, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.