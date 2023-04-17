Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. On April 17, 2023, BFRG’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has plunge by 21.79relation to previous closing price of 5.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 39.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFRG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 32.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.10% for BFRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 83.63% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of 83.38% for the last 200 days.

BFRG Trading at 83.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.65%, as shares surge +143.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +39.47%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw 43.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.