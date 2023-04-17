BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is $26.44, which is $11.51 above the current market price. The public float for BBIO is 107.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBIO on April 17, 2023 was 3.20M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) has decreased by -5.87 when compared to last closing price of 15.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that BridgeBio Rallies After Its Worst Trading Day. Stocktwits Mentions Are Rising.

BBIO’s Market Performance

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has seen a -5.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.44% gain in the past month and a 69.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.49% for BBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.17% for BBIO’s stock, with a 37.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBIO

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBIO reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for BBIO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 27th, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BBIO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

BBIO Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.11. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw 93.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $15.46 back on Apr 05. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 1,132,722 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $1,855,656 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 55,500 shares at $15.45 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 101,337 shares at $857,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

+89.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at -619.70. The total capital return value is set at -69.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.05. Equity return is now at value 43.20, with -63.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.