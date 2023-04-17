bluebird bio Inc.’s (BLUE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has gone up by 0.65% for the week, with a -32.90% drop in the past month and a -62.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.70% for BLUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.99% for BLUE stock, with a simple moving average of -47.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLUE is $6.70, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for BLUE is 81.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 32.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BLUE on April 17, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

BLUE) stock’s latest price update

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.59 in relation to its previous close of 3.27. However, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/18/23 that Bluebird Bio Stock Is Sliding. The Biotech Plans a Share Offering.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $10 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLUE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

BLUE Trading at -34.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -32.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -54.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 4,290 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Jan 11. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 280,149 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $33,480 using the latest closing price.

Obenshain Andrew, the President and CEO of bluebird bio Inc., sale 3,178 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Obenshain Andrew is holding 242,690 shares at $24,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10679.79 for the present operating margin

-319.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -7411.12. Equity return is now at value -133.50, with -49.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.