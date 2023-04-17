Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTCY is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTCY is $2.00, which is $1.37 above the current price. The public float for BTCY is 39.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTCY on April 17, 2023 was 123.65K shares.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY)’s stock price has soared by 19.88 in relation to previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 33.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTCY’s Market Performance

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) has experienced a 33.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.40% rise in the past month, and a -13.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.77% for BTCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.94% for BTCY’s stock, with a -30.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTCY stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BTCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTCY in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTCY reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for BTCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2021.

BTCY Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.38%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCY rose by +29.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4955. In addition, Biotricity Inc. saw 41.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-228.40 for the present operating margin

+59.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biotricity Inc. stands at -380.78. The total capital return value is set at -315.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,166.04. Equity return is now at value 237.40, with -189.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.