Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has plunged by -0.76 when compared to previous closing price of 36.19, but the company has seen a -4.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that Bath & Body Works CFO to Leave as Retailer Battles Softer Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) is above average at 10.57x. The 36-month beta value for BBWI is also noteworthy at 1.71.

The average price estimated by analysts for BBWI is $49.56, which is $13.73 above than the current price. The public float for BBWI is 222.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on April 17, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has seen a -4.00% decrease in the past week, with a 1.89% rise in the past month, and a -23.03% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for BBWI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.60% for BBWI’s stock, with a -5.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.22. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Mazurek Thomas E., the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 16,338 shares at $42.25 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Mazurek Thomas E. is holding 11,225 shares at $690,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Equity return is now at value -31.60, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.