Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) has decreased by -27.56 when compared to last closing price of 0.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a 24.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AUUD is $4.00, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 8.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for AUUD on April 17, 2023 was 763.26K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD’s stock has seen a 24.50% increase for the week, with a -32.12% drop in the past month and a -36.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.80% for Auddia Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.64% for AUUD stock, with a simple moving average of -41.70% for the last 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -33.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.02%, as shares sank -35.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +24.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7377. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -32.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUUD starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Jul 14. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1,740,859 shares of Auddia Inc., valued at $6,449 using the latest closing price.

Thramann Jeffrey John, the Executive Chairman of Auddia Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Thramann Jeffrey John is holding 1,734,359 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -88.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.